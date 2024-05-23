 Viral video: UP influencer's excited reaction to robot delivering parcel to his room in China | Trending - Hindustan Times
Viral video: UP influencer's excited reaction to robot delivering parcel to his room in China

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 23, 2024 07:39 AM IST

A video of a UP influencer’s reaction to a robot delivering his parcel to his room in China has gone viral. The video will likely wow you too.

A video of a man getting super excited after seeing a robot deliver a parcel to his room has gone viral. The footage shows influencer Shridhar Mishra, from Uttar Pradesh, during his recent visit to China to attend an event.

The image shows an influencer from UP standing in front of a robot in China. (Instagram/@shridhar.m)
The image shows an influencer from UP standing in front of a robot in China. (Instagram/@shridhar.m)

“Home Delivery by Robot at SDLG Event in China,” he wrote as he posted the video on Instagram. In the video, Mishra runs out of his room excitedly, saying that a robot came to deliver his parcel. He then follows the robot once it starts returning after delivering the package. The video ends with the robot entering an elevator.

Take a look at the viral video of the robot here:

The video was posted two days ago. Since then, it has gone crazy viral. The clip has accumulated over 3.5 million views—and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video of a robot?

“How will it select floors on the lift,” asked an Instagram user.

“You didn’t say goodbye,” joked another.

“Chill, bro. It’s just a robot. Don’t get so excited,” added a third.

“Did you visit China to especially see the robots?” asked a fourth.

“Wow. This is so cool,” wrote a fifth.

Shridhar Mishra’s Instagram bio says he is an influencer and a former journalist. With over 800 posts, he has nearly six lakh followers on the platform. He regularly reviews automobiles, including cars, bikes, tractors, and more.

What are your thoughts on a robot delivering a parcel in China and the UP man’s reaction to it? Did the video surprise you?

    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / Viral video: UP influencer's excited reaction to robot delivering parcel to his room in China
