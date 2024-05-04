Who is Sparkles? Robot dog in disguise dances its heart out, viral video sparks mixed reactions

Among the myriad of robot dance videos on YouTube, one has recently sparked a frenzy among social media users. What's the buzz about? It's a video featuring a robot dog, but with a twist. This canine machine is not just dancing, it's doing so in a charming blue dog costume, a sight you won't find every day. The image shows two Spot robot dogs by Boston Dynamics, with one of them in a blue-coloured costume. It’s called Sparkles. (YouTube/@BostonDynamics)

The video showcases the renowned Spot robot dogs by Boston Dynamics. 'Spot is about to meet a peculiar new friend, and they're bonding through the universal language of dance. Say hello to Sparkles!’ the company announced on YouTube.

“Sparkles is a custom costume designed just for Spot to explore the intersections of robotics, art, and entertainment,” they added.

Take a look at this video of two robot dogs dancing:

Since being shared four days ago, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has collected more than 1.4 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments. While a few were amused to see the robot dog dance, most expressed their reactions, referencing an imaginary future where robots take over the world and enslave humans.

What did YouTube users say about this video?

“Everybody wants to pet the dog until its neck extends 4 feet,” posted a YouTube user.

“As if it weren't frightening enough to imagine a post-apocalyptic world where a robot dog equipped with a chainsaw hunts you down as you huddle for warmth under the floorboards of your shack. Now, instead of cold plastic and steel, you're greeted with the face of sparkles brandishing the same chainsaw. My God,” shared another.

“The fact that this thing could extend its neck several feet and open doors is a terrifying thought,” expressed a third.

“Ok, so armageddon will be humans getting chased down by animatronic puppets with googly eyes and cute voices. That is quite possibly the most nightmare fuel thing I've imagined in a long time. Hollywood doesn't need writes, Boston dynamic writes this s*** for free,” commented a fourth.

“How nice of them not to want to scare us when we’re being rounded up by robots. Very considerate. Thanks,” wrote a fifth.

Boston Dynamics describes Spot as the “agile mobile robot”. As per the company, it was created to “Automate sensing and inspection, capture limitless data, and explore without boundaries.” The robot is designed to work in various industries, from “factory floors to construction sites to research labs”.

What are your thoughts on this dance video of a robot dog? Did it leave you amused or scared?