'Science meets reality': Indie dog interacts with robot dog, netizens share mixed reactions

The rapid advancement of technology has led to its widespread usage in various domains of our lives. While numerous technological innovations have proved to be beneficial, the emergence of certain upcoming technologies often leaves people baffled. Recently, a video featuring a robot dog interacting with an Indie dog stirred up mixed reactions from viewers. The footage was captured by Dr Mukesh Bangar and was shared on Instagram. The incident occurred during the Techkriti festival at IIT Kanpur, where the real-life canine and the robot dog had an intriguing encounter. 'Real dog vs robot dog' at IIT Kanpur. (Instagram/@Dr Mukesh Bangar)

"Funny incident happened with robot dog vs real dog," wrote Dr Mukesh Bangar in the caption of the post. The video shows a stray dog approaching the robot dog. The stray can be seen carefully analysing the robot and trying to understand its movements. As it is doing that, two other dogs also come near the robot and look baffled by its presence. The video ends with the robot falling down on the ground. (Also Read: China fastest in replacing workers with robots, US think tank says: ‘Only a matter of time when…’)

Watch the video of the robot dog and the real dog here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than three lakh views. The share also has close to 10,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Robot delivers food to man in his hotel room in China, netizens have mixed reactions)

Check out how Instagram users reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Even the dogs are getting replaced in future."

A second commented, "He'll go back and tell his friends, but they won't believe his story!"

"Science meets reality," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "In the end, dogs are dogs mechanical or real, haha."

A fifth shared, "Well done, guys, I'm hoping for a lot more new things from you."

What are your thoughts on this video of the robot dog interacting with the real-life dog? Have you ever seen anything like this?