China fastest in replacing workers with robots, US think tank says: ‘Only a matter of time when…’
China replacing workers with robots at the fastest rate, total number stands at…
China has 12½ times more robots in its workforce than expected, an independent think tank in Washington Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) said in a report. This indicates that Chinese workers are being replaced by robots at the fastest rate in the world, the report claimed, adding, “China does not yet appear to be leading in robotic innovation, but … it is likely only a matter of time before Chinese robotics companies catch up to the leading edge."
Read more: Devin AI, world's first AI software engineer is here. So will it take your job?
How many robots are being used by China?
The US think tank found that China is using automation far more than expected based on what workers get paid in manufacturing. The country is using 12½ times more robots than predicted – a huge jump from 1.6 times more in 2017.
Read more: Satya Nadella on Google's place in AI race: ‘Should have been default winner’
What about United States in terms of robot use?
On the other hand, the United States uses only 70 per cent of the robots it should be using.
Read more: Sam Altman says he texted Elon Musk after OpenAI lawsuit. Then this happened
What report said on China's government?
The report included research into major companies and insights from global experts. It also found out that production and deployment rates of robotics in China were increasing rapidly as the Chinese government has made robotics industry a priority.
Read more: World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee predicts: A Big Tech company may get broken up soon
Robert D. Atkinson, ITIF president and author of the report, said, “China is already the largest industrial robot market in the world. In 2022, 52 per cent of all industrial robots in the world were installed in China, up from 14 per cent a decade earlier."
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs