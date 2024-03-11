Robot delivers food to man in his hotel room in China, netizens have mixed reactions

Advancements in technology have been taking place at an unprecedented pace across the globe. It is not uncommon to come across new products and innovations that can leave people amazed. Recently, a video of a robot delivering food in a hotel in China made its way to social media and went viral. After blogger Ken shared the video on Instagram, many people flocked to the comments section to share their responses. The robot delivering the food to the man received mix reactions from people on social media. (Instagram/@ken_abroad)

While sharing the video, Ken, in the caption of his post, wrote, "I'm getting food delivered to my hotel room in China. This feels quite futuristic! What do you think of this? Would you like to have your food delivered by a robot?" (Also Read: Did Saudi Arabia's first male robot touch a female reporter inappropriately? Viral video sparks mixed reactions)

The video begins by showing a robot carrying food through the hotel lobby in a container. When the robot arrives at the room door, Ken presses a button to receive his food. He also shows that he has a little over 70 seconds to accept the delivery from the robot. After receiving his food, he clicks another button to close its container.

Watch the video of the robot here:

This video was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh likes. The share also has numerous likes and various comments. Many people shared mixed reactions on the post. While someone mentioned that the robot looks 'cute,' another said it is 'creepy'. (Also Read: Woman Robot Astronaut 'Vyommitra' to be launched this year before ISRO's Gaganyaan mission)

Check out how people reacted to the robot:

An individual wrote, "How cutely it was standing with the order."

A second said, "Not cool. Creepy."

"What if a stranger in the elevator opens it and takes the food?" commented a third.

A fourth added, "Hahaha, I saw this too during my business exchange in China. It's a similar-looking robot, but the one I saw had a cute smiley face."

"I think I stayed there too, Ken. It looks very familiar, and my hotel had the same cute robots," posted a fifth.