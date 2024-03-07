Did Saudi Arabia's first male robot touch a female reporter inappropriately? Viral video sparks mixed reactions

A video of Saudi Arabia's first male robot has gone viral after a few netizens accused the humanoid of touching a female reporter inappropriately. However, others argued that the robot could have been programmed to move in a certain way or malfunctioned. The image shows two reporters with Saudi Arabia's first male robot. (Screengrab)

"Saudi Arabia unveils its man-shaped AI robot, Mohammad, reacts to a reporter in its first appearance," an X user wrote while sharing the video that people are claiming shows the robot's inappropriate behaviour.

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the video has captured more than 8.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected nearly 8,900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. While some were convinced the robot misbehaved, others argued it was malfunctioning.

Take a look at how X users reacted to this video of the robot:

"Coded to be a creep!" wrote an X user.

"Because she mentioned his name and he wanted to shake her hand, but she stood where his hand passed. This is the fault of humans, not the robot," argued another.

"Who trained AI for the exhibition?" questioned a third.

"I think it just malfunctioned," wrote a fourth.

About Saudi Arabia's first male robot:

According to the Siasat Daily, the humanoid was unveiled during the second edition of DeepFast, which took place in Riyadh.

"I am Muhammad, the first Saudi robot in the form of a man. I was manufactured and developed here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a national project to demonstrate our achievements in the field of artificial intelligence," said the robot named Mohammad, reported the outlet.

News outlet Al Arabiya shared a video of their reporters' interaction with Muhammad. They added that the robot's voice is "taken from the voice of Al Arabiya broadcaster Nayef Al-Ahmari".