Jesse Watters blasted for playful statement on Barron Trump, Sydney Sweeney: ‘Time to mute his name’

Fox News commentator Jesse Watters came under fire for suggesting that First Son Barron Trump, 19, and 27-year-old popular actress Sydney Sweeney could get hitched and “create the greatest political dynasty.” Jesse Watters' remark on Barron Trump and Sydney Sweeney coincided with President Donald Trump calling Sweeney “hot” on Truth Social. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Watters' remark coincided with President Donald Trump calling Sweeney “hot” on Truth Social. Taking to Truth Social on Monday, the POTUS hailed the actress writing: “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there.”

“Every girl wants to look like her, and every guy wants to look at her,” Watters stated on Fox News' The Five. “And the Democrats think, 'Wait a second, why don't we call her a Nazi and boycott the company?'”

Watters says Barron and Sweeney could create ‘greatest political dynasty’

Watters went one step farther, recommending a marriage between Sweeney and Trump's scion.

“You know how this ends? She's gonna marry Barron, and it's going to create the greatest political dynasty in American history,” he continued.

Jesse Watters faces heat from Trump supporters

Calling his remarks “gross”, Trump supporters blasted Watters on X, with one saying: “I seriously can’t stand this dude. Watters is so gross and the biggest ass kissing political hack at Fox News, and that’s saying something given that the network is nothing but state run tv pushing constant GOP propaganda. Time to mute his name.”

“We’ve left the news and entered Jesse’s daydream journal,” another commented.

“Is Watters OK? Shouldn't someone do a wellness check on him?” a third user asked.

“Sydney and Barron—really? Seriously? She’s so far out of his league it’s laughable. The only way he’d have a chance is if he paid for it—just like his so-called father,” one more stated, while another termed Fox News anchor's suggestion as “stupid.”

Trump hails Sydney Sweeney

A journalistquestioned Trump on Sunday over reports thatSweeney'sbeing a registered Republican.

“You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans,” Trump said. “That's what I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

Trump's response came after Sweeney wasstrongly criticized forthe American Eagle commercial as social media users claimedit lacks diversity, appeals to the male gaze, encourages damaging beauty standards, and has white supremacist overtones.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue," she stated in the advertisement.