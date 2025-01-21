Who is Kai Trump? Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter who calls US President her ‘inspiration’

As Donald Trump made his way back to the White House as the 47th President of the United States, the limelight shone bright on his family. Kai Trump also attended the indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event of her grandfather Donald Trump in Washington.(AP)

His eldest grandchild of his 10 grandchildren, Kai Trump, in particular, became a talking point ever since she made her debut on stage at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Wisconsin in July 2024.

On Monday, Kai Trump attended her grandfather's presidential inauguration and the subsequent indoor parade in Washington.

The 17-year-old is an aspiring social media influencer and an avid golfer, who sometimes plays with her grandfather.

While delivering her speech at the RNC last year, Kai had said that she was speaking at the event to share a side of Trump that people don't often see. "To me, he's just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we are doing in school."

The 17-year-old also made a reference to the assassination attempt that was made on the now-president last year, saying, "It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person. A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell and he's still standing."

"Grandpa, you are such an inspiration, and I love you," Kai said at the convention.

Kai, born on May 12, 2007, is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Trump, the couple got divorced in 2018.

Who is Kai Trump?

The teenager, born and mostly raised in New York, is currently a junior at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, USA Today reported.

Kai has four siblings, namely Donald John Trump III, Tristan Milos Trump, Spencer Frederick Trump, and Chloe Sophia Trump.

According to Business Insider, Kai had also expressed her wish to play at the collegiate level at the University of Miami after graduating high school in 2026. She had thanked her grandfather for giving her access to great courses and for his "tremendous support".

Notably, Donald Trump owns as many as 16 golf courses across the world.

At RNC 2024, she referred to the times she plays golf with Trump and said, "“If I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head, and he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me."

"But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too," Kai added.

Kai has posted several videos and content related to her grandfather on TikTok, garnering millions of views on the social media platform.

She had posted a behind-the-scenes vlog filmed at the Trump's HQ on election night. The video went viral across social media platforms and has since gained more than 4.5 million views.

Kai had also posted a family picture taken at Mar-a-Lago on election night, which also featured Elon Musk, becoming another one of her posts that blew up on the internet.

(with AP inputs)