Kai Trump, Donald Trump's 17-year-old granddaughter, looks stunning in 2 cutout gowns for inaugural ball: Pics and video

Kai Madison Trump, Donald Trump's eldest grandchild and avid golfer, wore two gorgeous looks to the Inauguration Ball. She shared pictures of her elegant looks on Instagram. She captioned one of the posts, “The big day!” In another post, she can be seen singing along to Lana Del Ray's song Young and Beautiful while showing off her glittering gown. “Inaugural ball dance ready,” she captioned the video. Kai Trump wore two ensembles for the Inaugural Ball.

The glittering silver gown

Kai supported her grandfather, the 47th US President Donald Trump, in a beaded champagne silver gown by designer Sherri Hill. The ensemble features shimmering sequin and bead embroidery, a plunge sweetheart neckline, a cut-out on the front, a corseted bodice with structured boning, a front thigh-high slit, and a flowy skirt.

The 17-year-old styled the ensemble with embellished kitten heels, a crystal-embellished dainty chain with a heart pendant, matching earrings, stacked bracelets, and a stylish bracelet watch. With her dark blonde locks left loose in a centre parting, she chose darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, shimmer eye shadow, flushed cheeks, and glossy pink lips.

The midnight blue dress

Kai had worn another Sherri Hill ensemble for the inauguration ball. She chose a midnight blue strapless dress decked in glittering sequin and featuring a plunging neckline, cutouts on the bodice, a flowing skirt, and a front slit.

The 17-year-old YouTuber wore the dress with bracelets, a watch, dainty earrings, a necklace, and strappy pumps. She also carried a white top handle clutch with her gown. With her hair styled in a centre parting and soft blowout curls, she rounded off the glam with red nails, glossy caramel lips, feathered brows, blush on the cheekbones, and a glowing base.

Who is Kai Trump?

Kai Madison Trump is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Haydon.