Usha Vance steals the show at inauguration day for US President Donald Trump in pink Oscar de la Renta look: Pics

Usha Vance is the first Indian-origin second lady of the US as her husband, James David Vance, took the Vice Presidential oath. The 39-year-old, married to JD Vance since 2014, stood out during the Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington dressed in a bubblegum pink outfit. Usha Vance with JD Vance at the inauguration day for US President Donald Trump.

Usha's Oscar de la Renta dress

Usha Chilukuri Vance, a Yale Law graduate and accomplished trial lawyer, chose an Oscar de la Renta ensemble for the historic event. The luxury fashion house took to Instagram to share the details of her ensemble and wrote, “For the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies, Second Lady Usha Vance wears a custom peony cashmere coat with scarf wrap and complementing tea-length dress.”

The cashmere trench coach features padded shoulders, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, a flowy silhouette, and a wrap scarf-style neckline, which she twisted around her neck. She cinched the coat with a matching pink belt that secured her scarf around her waist.

Usha Vance paired the elegant coat with a matching dress, reaching a mid-hem length. She chose taupe-coloured suede knee-high heeled boots and flower-shaped pearl-adorned earrings to further beautify the ensemble. With her salt-and-pepper hair slicked back in a side-parted sleek bun, she chose a minimal, no-makeup look for the glam, which included feathered brows, pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, and flushed cheeks.

Usha Vance's first Oscar de la Renta look

Before the pink look, Usha had worn a gorgeous black gown by Oscar de la Renta to Trump's pre-inauguration bash. She wore a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart, strapless neckline. The front knee-high slit, bodycon silhouette, and floor-length hem added a feminine touch to the ensemble.

She had accessorised the ensemble with matching black pumps and dainty diamond studs, maintaining the beauty of minimalism. She tied her salt-and-pepper hair in a side-parted twisted bun, and for the glam, she chose feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, and light mauve lipstick.