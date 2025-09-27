Donald Trump, granddaughter Kai arrive at 2025 Ryder Cup ‘to try and help’ Team USA

Donald Trump showed up at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, on Friday, September 26. He was joined by his granddaughter Kai Trump, who plans to play for Miami, for the opening day of the Ryder Cup. US President Donald Trump and his granddaughter Kai Trump attend the Ryder Cup golf tournament at Bethpage Black Golf Course in Farmingdale.(AP)

Trump touched down after Team USA had already stumbled out of the gate. Bryson DeChambeau’s 344-yard opening drive was in the books when Marine One landed. Trump, wearing spiked golf shoes, said he decided to come when he heard the Americans were struggling.

“The team is not doing so well.” Trump told reporters after arriving. “So when I heard that, I said, ‘Let’s go on the plane, we have to try and help them.’”

Loud welcome for Donald Trump

Once on the course, the US President received chants of “USA” and stood for the national anthem, which was performed by a local firefighter and followed by a four-jet flyover, Fox News reported. His visit drew attention not just from fans but also from players on both sides.

It was the first professional golf event Trump attended as a spectator since August 2023, when LIV Golf hosted a tournament at his Bedminster, New Jersey, course. Earlier this year, he stopped by another LIV event at his Miami property and played in a pro-am at his Washington, D.C., course.

Players react to presidential presence

Several American players said the US president’s attendance added weight to the week.

“To have the president here, it’s been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that’s been going on,” world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler said. “For us to represent the United States of America, albeit being in a golf tournament, is extremely important. We’re excited to be on home soil with the home crowd.”

Team US captain Keegan Bradley called it “absolutely incredible” to have a sitting president support the team. Even Team Europe’s Tyrrell Hatton said Trump’s appearance highlighted “how special the Ryder Cup has become” as a global sports event.

Also Read: How Trump's 100% tariff on pharma imports could impact India. Explained

Kai Trump golfing career

Kai Trump has also been making headlines away from the Ryder Cup. According to The Palm Beach Post, the eldest granddaughter of President Trump is a standout on the Benjamin School girls’ golf team in Palm Beach County. The team currently holds the top county ranking, sits fifth in Florida, and ranks No. 21 nationally. A University of Miami commit, Kai has not yet picked up a varsity win this season, but she has consistently placed inside the top five at every event she has entered.

Third sporting stop this month

The Ryder Cup stop capped a busy September of sports outings for Donald Trump. He watched the men’s US Open tennis final on September 7 in Queens and attended a Yankees game on September 11, the anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks.

The competition runs through Sunday. Team Europe is looking for its first road win since 2012. Team USA has not dropped back-to-back Ryder Cups in over a decade, while Europe last won three in a row between 2010 and 2014.

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel thanks Trump after spike in viewership: ‘Couldn’t have done it without you’

FAQs

Who did Donald Trump attend the Ryder Cup with?

He was joined by his granddaughter Kai Trump at Bethpage Black in New York.

What did Trump say about Team USA’s performance?

He joked that he came after hearing the team was “not doing so well”.

When was the last time Trump attended a pro golf event?

He last appeared as a spectator in August 2023 at a LIV Golf event at his Bedminster course.