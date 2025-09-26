‘We have a deal’: Donald Trump confident of breakthrough on Gaza conflict

US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that a deal was in place for ending the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed world leaders for recognition of Palestine in his UNGA speech. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Washington DC.(AP)

Talking to reporters, Trump said that the deal would get the Israeli hostages, who are still in Gaza, back.

"It's looking like we have a deal on Gaza. I think it's a deal that will get the hostages back. It's gonna be a deal that will end the war. And I think it’s gonna be a deal which, it's gonna be peace," Trump said.

Israel has been attacking Gaza for almost two years now, after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented strike on Israeli territory on October 7, 2023. The militant group reportedly killed more than 1,200 people and took several hostages, some of whom are still believed to be alive in the Palestinian enclave.

Several attempts have been made to get a ceasefire deal over the line and get the Israeli hostages back. But talks recently broke down after Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha during the peace negotiations.

Benjamin Netanyahu slams world leaders

Donald Trump’s claim about a peace deal in Gaza came just after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his address to the United Nations General Assembly to slam world leaders who have announced recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state.

Netanyahu accused countries like France, UK and others of "appeasing evil rather than supporting Israel". He added that many leaders who condemn Israel in public, "thank us behind closed doors".

The Israeli leader said that leaders who recognised a Palestinian state this week sent a message that "murdering Jews pays off", adding that their decision will "encourage terrorism against Jews, innocent people everywhere".

Netanyahu issued another message to the Western leaders and said, "Israel will not allow you to shove a terror state down our throats."