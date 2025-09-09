Explosions in Qatar's Doha as Israel carries out targeted strike on Hamas leaders

Several explosions were heard in Doha on Tuesday as Israeli military said it targeted senior Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital. Smoke was seen rising over the Katara District in Doha.

Israel military has confirmed the attack on the Hamas leadership in Doha, saying it conducted a precise strike against the senior Hamas leadership. The attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders including Khalil al-Hayya, its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator.

"The IDF (Israeli military) and ISA (security agency) conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation," the military said, without specifying any details.

“For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7th massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel,” the Israeli statement added.

The blasts were part of the assassination attempt against Hamas officials in Doha, where the Palestinian group's political bureau is based.

The Hamas’ leadership has long been based in Qatar, which has served as a mediator in talks between Hamas and Israel for several years, even before the latest war in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said that they took measures in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence before the strike.

The latest strike on the top Hamas leadership could further complicate negotiations over the Gaza ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages.

Qatar has condemned the ‘cowardly’ Israeli attack targeting Hamas officials and said that the country would not tolerate the “reckless Israeli behavior”.

“The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential headquarters housing several members of the political bureau of the movement in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal assault constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar,” a statement from the Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

International response

The Israeli finance minister has lauded the strike even as Iran condemnded the strike on Hamas officials as 'gross violation'. Israel finance minister said that it was the 'right decision' to target Hamas leaders.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Doha has issued a shelter in place order for American citizens in the country.