‘Will not tolerate this reckless behaviour’: Qatar responds to Israeli strikes in Doha

After several explosions were heard in Doha, with Israel saying it had targeted senior Hamas leader, Qatar on Tuesday responded to the strikes.

In a statement released by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majed Al Ansari, Qatar condemned the Israeli attack which had “targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha.”

It stated that Qatar would not “tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security”, and any act which endangers its security and sovereignty.

Qatar's foreign affairs ministry said that security forces, civil defense, and the relevant authorities had began addressing the incident, adding that they were taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents in areas surrounding the strikes.

“Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available,” the statement, posted on X, said.

It added that the strikes constitute “blatant violation of all international laws and norms”, threatening the security and safety of Qatari citizens.

The Israeli military, while confirming the attack in Doha, said it had conducted a precise strike against the senior Hamas leadership. The strikes were aimed at top Hamas leaders, including Khalil al-Hayya, its exiled Gaza chief.

“For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7th massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel,” the Israeli military said in a statement after the strikes.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) further claimed that measures had been taken prior to the strikes so that no harm is caused to civilians, “including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence.”



