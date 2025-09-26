Jimmy Kimmel thanks Trump after spike in viewership: ‘Couldn’t have done it without you’

Jimmy Kimmel has thanked Donald Trump after an increase in viewership following his much-awaited return to the ABC show. During his September 25 monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the TV host shared that the Tuesday night episode garnered more than 21 million views on YouTube alone. Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension came alongside wider efforts by Donald Trump and other conservatives to police speech after Charlie Kirk’s killing.(AP)

Jimmy Kimmel celebrates ‘second-highest rated show’

According to People magazine, Jimmy Kimmel's return episode averaged 6.26 million viewers via traditional television (per preliminary Nielsen ratings).

The September 23 monologue gained 15.9 million views in less than 24 hours after being shared on the show's official YouTube page. As of Friday, September 26, it has received more than 21.7 million views.

“This has been a tumultuous week. Even though we are still being preempted in 60 American cities, on Tuesday, we had our second-highest rated show in almost 23 years on the air," Kimmel said.

"Our monologue from Tuesday night has more than 21 million views just on YouTube alone,” he added.

He further quipped, "I want to say, we couldn’t have done it without you, Mr. President. Thank you very much".

Earlier this month, ABC had indefinitely suspended Jimmy Kimmel over his comments on conservative political activist Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Also Read: Secret Service breaks silence after video of man threatening 'next one is Trump' goes viral

Donald Trump’s reaction to Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback

As Jimmy Kimmel returned to host the late-night show, Donald Trump was taken by surprise. “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!” the US President wrote on Truth Social.

“Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there,” he added.

Jimmy Kimmel has clapped back at Donald Trump. “You can’t believe they gave me my job back? I can’t believe we gave you your job back,” he said, referring to Trump’s success in the 2024 US Presidential election, as per The Guardian.

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback becomes most-watched regular episode by raking in 6.3 million viewers

FAQs:

Why did ABC suspend Jimmy Kimmel?

ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel over his comments on Charlie Kirk’s murder.

How many views did Jimmy Kimmel’s September 23 monologue receive on YouTube?

As of now, Jimmy Kimmel’s September 23 monologue has gained over 21 million views on YouTube.

Who is Jimmy Kimmel’s wife?

Jimmy Kimmel is currently married to Molly McNearney.