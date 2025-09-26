Secret Service breaks silence after video of man threatening 'next one is Trump' goes viral

The Secret Service has responded to a viral video appearing to show a threat against US President Donald Trump, stating that it takes all threats seriously. In the viral clip shared by a user who goes by the handle @shaneyyricch on X, and his real name is Shane Ginsberg, an unidentified man said, "We already killed his friend, the next one is Donald Trump." A viral video shows a man threatening President Trump, leading the Secret Service to respond on the matter. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo(REUTERS)

The video has been viewed over 1.2 million times on the social media platform.

Secret Service responds to the viral video

A spokesperson for the Secret Service told Newsweek, "The U.S. Secret Service takes all threats related to our protectees seriously. As a matter of practice, the Secret Service does not comment on matters involving protective intelligence.” The incident comes amid heightened concern over escalating political violence in the US, following the recent murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and a fatal shooting at an ICE field office in Dallas.

Based in Miami, Florida, Ginsberg, who posted the viral video, wrote, “Maybe I should have called the police in the moment,” in a subsequent post on X about the encounter. He continued, “I was so shocked and confused that something like this could happen in the country I call home. America. The land of the free.”

Ginsberg added, "Remember the only reason it was Charlie [Kirk] that got murdered and not any of us is because he was more influential. I’ll die for my country. But first I’ll be getting security."

Netizens react to the viral threat video

Many netizens shared images of the man from the video and called fr him to be identified as soon as possible. A user wrote on X, “He will be all over the internet tomorrow crying and apologizing!” A second user wrote, “i would have been more than concerned when he reached in his pocket, be prepared folks.”

Derris Evans, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, who was pardoned by Trump for is the January 6 Capitol riot, also responded to the video. He wrote on X, "This dude threatens to kill President Trump after laughing that they already killed Charlie Kirk." He added that the FBI and Secret Service "needs to investigate this guy."