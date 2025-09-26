Trump’s animated exchange with Melania sparks speculation, lip reader decodes conversation

A seemingly tense exchange between Donald Trump and Melania Trump was caught on camera as Marine One landed on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday night. The footage, which quickly circulated online, showed the President talking animatedly with Melani and, at one point, appearing to wag his finger while the First Lady shook her head in response. Despite the speculation, the Daily Mail reports that the moment was not a heated argument. Footage of Trump and Melania Trump reveals a tense exchange, but a lip reader suggests it was not an argument. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

Lip reader reveals Melania and Trump's apparently finger-wagging conversation

Jeremy Freeman, who is a leading forensic lip reader and has been used as a witness in UK courts, revealed to the Daily Mail that Trump and Melania appeared to be reacting with surprise to the recent “escalator gate” incident at the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week. He told the news outlet, “From my interpretation, I don't think Donald Trump was having a go at Melania Trump - but at the shenanigans at the UN.”

Lip reader believes Melania said of the escalator incident to Trump, “'You just continued', to which he replied: ‘It was unbelievable. How can you do that’”. Freeman hinted at what First Lady might have said to her husband when the escalator halted, she appears to say something along the lines of, Donald, look at me," before they stepped down from the helicopter, holding hands and walked off the lawn, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Another British lipreader, Nicola Hickling, believed that Trump was being protective of his wife. According to Hickling, at one point, Trump said to Melania, “I can’t forgive them, they tried to hurt you', to which she replies: 'We can’t do this, we should stay safe, you’re not safe.” The President then said, “They’re done. We must challenge them.”

The controversial moment came just after Marine One touched down after its return trip from the UN Headquarters in New York.

Trump and Melania's bizarre UN escalator moment

Trump and Melania were caught in a controversial moment ahead of the former's speech at the UN as the escalator abruptly halted as the couple stepped on it. The incident reportedly could have left them gravely injured. The president alleged that it was part of a “triple sabotage” against him as the teleprompter failed, and there was an issue with the audio, as reported by the Daily Mail.