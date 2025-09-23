US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York ahead of his highly anticipated speech. As the two entered, they briefly posed for the cameras and then moved forward when, in an unexpected moment, the escalator at the UN suddenly came to a halt as the couple stepped onto it. President Trump and First Lady Melania faced an unexpected escalator halt upon arriving at the UN. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Escalator halts at UN as Trump and Melani step on it

Ahead of Trump's speech at the UN, he arrived at the headquarters hand in hand with his wife, Melania, who wore a crisp white pantsuit. The couple briefly posed for cameras as reporters shouted questions, to which the president simply smiled and mouthed a “Thank you.”

As Trump and the first lady made their way to the escalator, it abruptly stopped as they stepped on it. The unexpected halt left both looking around in surprise before Melania took the lead, walking up the now stationary escalator, with Trump following closely behind.

Meanwhile, others who accompanied the couple opted for the stairs on either side of the escalators.

Watch the incident here:

Netizens react to Trump and Melania's escalator moment

A user on X wrote, “Someone tell me the odds of that happening at the moment of the US president stepping on it...” A second user theorised, “I think it was turned off on purpose.” A third user wrote, “They could’ve just taken the other one….”

Another user wondered, “Is that a sign?,” while one user wrote, "Maintenace man should be fired!" A user wrote, “Trying to make them look foolish before he tells them all off.”