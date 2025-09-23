Erika Kirk trolled for taking the stage at memorial service to music and pyrotechnics, ‘This is a WWE script…’

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, is being trolled after she took the stage at her husband’s memorial service to music and pyrotechnics. The flashy display at an event meant for mourning became a topic of intense online debate, with many criticizing Erika for her entrance, and the organizers for the fireworks. Erika Kirk trolled for taking the stage at memorial service to music and pyrotechnics (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)(REUTERS)

Thousands of people showed up at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to pay tribute to the slain Turning Point USA founder. Among the speakers were Erika, Donald Trump, JD Vance and more.

Read More | Watch: Massive crowd erupts in chants of ‘Charlie, Charlie’ at TPUSA's University of Minnesota event

An X user shared a video of Erika walking up to the stage as fireworks went off, writing, “Why are there fireworks at the "memorial service" for Charlie Kirk? This is a WWE script…”

In the comment section, many slammed Erika. “So you mourn your husband by coming out to pyro?” one user wrote, while another said, “It’s a political rally framed as a fake memorial service”. “I thought this was strange as well,” wrote a user.

Many X users, however, pointed out that the fireworks were used as it was a “celebration of life” and because Kirk loved them. Some noted that the sparklers were a signature Turning Point USA thing, something Kirk wanted at Turning Point USA’s outdoor events.

Charlie Kirk spokesman responds

Following the backlash, Kirk spokesman Andrew Kolvet explained why the fireworks were used. Responding to the criticism, Kolvet, who served as executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, wrote on X, “Because our staff loves the effect. They see it as one of our event signatures. And most importantly, Charlie loved it. We do not grieve the way the world grieves. We refuse to let the evil that killed Charlie rob us of our joy in remembering his incredible life and legacy.”

Read More | Trump blames 'radical left' for Charlie Kirk's death: 'Dark moment for America'

Tyler Robinson is accused of fatally shooting Kirk, 31, on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.