Charlie Kirk spokesman says Jimmy Kimmel spread ‘evil’ message through his monologue, ‘If you kill a conservative…’

Charlie Kirk spokesman Andrew Kolvet has claimed that Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue that got him suspended had a veiled message. Kolvet, who served as executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, took to X to weigh in on the situation after ABC pulled Kimmel off air indefinitely over his comments about the slain Turning Point USA founder. Charlie Kirk spokesman says Jimmy Kimmel spread ‘evil’ message through his monologue (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)

“Something important that’s being missed with the Jimmy Kimmel saga…,” Kolvet wrote. “By spreading the vile lie that Charlie was assassinated by MAGA, the implicit message from Kimmel was clear: If you kill a conservative, we will cover for you. We will whitewash the murder because we don’t think conservatives deserve to live. Kill more. Assassinate more. We have your back.”

Read More | Jimmy Kimmel net worth and salary: How much does ABC late-night host earn?

Kolvet continued, “This is evil. Executives at ABC rightly received a deluge of complaints from affiliates. They asked Kimmel to apologize for lying and he refused, instead vowing to double down. Only then did he get canned. Networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS enjoy massive taxpayer supported privileges and advantages because they are supposed to contribute to the “public good.” Those privileges come with a responsibility to not knowingly spread harmful lies like the one Kimmel was spreading.”

“Jimmy Kimmel is not a victim. He’s a liar,” he added. “Jimmy Kimmel is not a martyr. Charlie is. Let’s keep that straight.”

What did Jimmy Kimmel say?

Kimmel said in his Monday night monologue, referencing alleged assassin Tyler Robinson, "The Maga Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Kimmel also slammed the decision to flow flags at half mast in honour of Kirk. He mocked President Donald Trump for his reaction to the assassination.

Read More | Charlie Kirk's 'Jimmy Kimmel isn't funny' post resurfaces, supporters say he's ‘doing the Lord’s work from beyond’

"This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish," Kimmel said, poking fun at the US president.