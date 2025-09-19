Who is Jimmy Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney? Executive producer of his talk show

Jimmy Kimmel has been making the headlines again, this time not for a funny sketch but because ABC pulled his late-night show off the air on September 17. The move came right after he made comments about the death of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk. While the future of the show looks uncertain, many fans are also curious about Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, who has been with him both personally and professionally for years. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Molly McNearney?

Molly McNearney is not just his partner. She is also an important part of Jimmy Kimmel Live! itself. She joined the show back in 2004 as a writer’s assistant, according to Glamour. By 2008, she was promoted to co-head writer, as per IMDb, and later became an executive producer. Over time, she worked not only on Kimmel’s show but also on major projects, including the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Oscars. She was the executive producer of the 95th Academy Awards in 2023, when her husband hosted, according to People.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney's relationship timeline

Their love story had a rough start. In an interview with Glamour, McNearney remembered that Kimmel barely looked at her when they first met. He only reacted after hearing she did triathlons. His reaction? He told her it was “stupid” and “a waste of time.” Despite that, they became close friends. Years later, Kimmel cooked her a dinner, and that small gesture turned their friendship into romance.

They dated quietly for a while and then got engaged while on safari in South Africa. Their wedding took place in 2013 in Ojai, California. Entertainment Weekly reported that big stars like Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Aniston, and Emily Blunt attended. Instead of gifts, the couple asked everyone to donate to charity.

McNearney often stays behind the scenes but sometimes pops up in Kimmel’s segments. Kimmel himself likes to bring her up, joking that she is good at predicting reality TV endings. He also admitted on the Smartless podcast that he sometimes wakes her at night to share jokes because, in his words, “it’s her job too.”

The couple now shares two kids, Jane and William “Billy” John. Kimmel also has two older children, Katie and Kevin, from his first marriage.

FAQs

Q1: Who is Jimmy Kimmel’s wife?

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife is Molly McNearney, a writer and executive producer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Q2: When did Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney get married?

They got married in July 2013 in Ojai, California.

Q3: Do Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney have children together?

Yes, they share two children, Jane and William “Billy” John, while Kimmel also has two older kids from his first marriage.