What is Jimmy Kimmel's next career move? Speculations rise as ABC suspends show ‘indefinitely’

With Jimmy Kimmel’s show taken off the air over his controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk's killing, speculations have been rife about the late-night host’s next possible move. Providing significant insights about his next possible move, an insider told Daily Mail that Stephen Colbert is “already looking to get Jimmy on his show as a guest in the next couple of days or within the week.” Check out what Jimmy Kimmel is planning to do next after his show goes off air.(AFP)

The source said the two popular hosts are currently in the “same predicament with being against the Trump administration, and they are now looking to do something together to fight for what they believe in.”

Both Kimmel and Colbert do not want US President Donald Trump to win in “any way or fashion at all,” the insider claimed and added that the latest controversy has “lit an extreme fire under Jimmy's a** to continue to tell it like it is and be real to himself.”

Jimmy Kimmel plans next move

As per Daily Mail, sources have disclosed that Kimmel was holding a meeting with network executives, but he is eager to “break his relationship with them forever.” He is already teeing up a guest slot with axed CBS star Colbert.

ABC decided to pull Kimmel off air indefinitely over comments he made about Kirk’s murder. "Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely," a spokesperson for the Disney-owned network said in a statement, as per BBC. It has now been learnt that Kimmel's late-night slot will be replaced with an episode of Celebrity Family Feud tonight.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say?

ABC’s decision comes after Kimmel on Monday’s (September 15) episode said, “The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it. In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving.”

Podcast host and a key ally of the US President, Kirk, was killed after getting hit in the neck while he was speaking at a Utah-based university. Later, prosecutors in Utah charged Tyler Robinson with killing the right-wing activist.

FAQs:

Why did ABC suspend talk show host Jimmy Kimmel?

ABC decided to pull Jimmy Kimmel off air indefinitely over his comments about the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Who will replace Jimmy Kimmel?

It has been learnt that Kimmel's late-night slot will be replaced with an episode of Steve Harvey's popular reality show, Celebrity Family Feud.

Who all are there in Charlie Kirk’s family?

He is survived by his wife and two children.