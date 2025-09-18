Erika Kirk takes big call on Turning Point USA's future ahead of husband Charlie's funeral service

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, was unanimously elected on Thursday as the new CEO of Turning Point USA, days after the conservative activist's assassination. The 31-year-old was fatally shot at a Utah university event by a 22-year-old Washington County local, Tyler Robinson. His funeral service is scheduled for Sunday. Charlie Kirk (R) and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve (L) on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball (Getty Images via AFP)

Erika, who vowed to continue Charlie's mission, was elected as CEO by Turning Point USA's board.

"Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA," the board announced.

"All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk's mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come. As Charlie always said, "We have a country to save." We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie's work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before," the statement added.

Erika Kirk's vision for Turning Point USA

In a video address after Kirk's murder, Erika had spoken about carrying his mission forward.

"You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry," she said. "My husband's voice will remain."

Tyler Robinson, 22, is accused of firing the single rifle shot from a rooftop that killed Kirk, 31, during a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

