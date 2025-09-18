Charlie Kirk's wife shares one of the last photos taken before murder, ‘Pray you’ve had the most amazing week in Heaven’

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, has taken to Instagram to share one of the last photos of him taken before his murder. Erika’s post comes a week after the Turning Point USA founder, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem. Charlie Kirk's wife shares one of the last photos taken before murder (Photo by Samuel CORUM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

‘I pray you’ve had the most amazing week in Heaven’

Sharing a photo of Kirk in front of a large crowd, donning a white t-shirt with “freedom” written on it, Erika wrote, “You loved witnessing excellence.

It’s why you loved sports so much. You loved watching the best of the best perform at the level of greatness God intended for them.”

Read More | ‘My favorite love story’: Charlie Kirk's wife shares video of him telling their daughter how they met | Watch

“When we first started dating, we went to the basketball court to shoot around,” Erika continued. “I loved seeing you in that element because time was irrelevant. It was just us, the sound of sneakers squeaking and jump shots. We bonded over how Jordan was the GOAT and you told me about your basketball days in high school and I told you about my basketball days in college. Just two athletes escaping the demands of the world for a minute.”

She added, “I remember seeing on your wrist a red bracelet. You never took it off, it said “work harder, be better.” And everyday you did just that. Years later, one day after an event on campus a student asked you about your bracelet, and you gave it to them. I have no idea who that student was or where they are today, but I have no doubt they’re working harder and being better, because you set the tone.”

Erika went on to reveal that the photo she posted was one of the last pictures taken before her husband was murdered. She added that when she looks at the picture, she “can’t help but see excellence.”

Read More | Is Tyler Robinson autistic? Viral video sparks theory after Charlie Kirk's murder

“You’re in your element. You’re in athlete mode. Training for this exact moment, mind, body, and soul. To me, this is your “Jordan” photo. Permanently etched in time, held in my heart, as I admire your greatness. Forever,” Erika wrote.

She concluded by writing, “I pray you’ve had the most amazing week in Heaven @charliekirk1776 I love you.”

On Tuesday, September 16, Robinson was charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice (weapon), obstruction of justice (clothing), witness tampering (texts), witness tampering (silence), and violent offence in presence of a child.