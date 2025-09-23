Watch: Massive crowd erupts in chants of ‘Charlie, Charlie’ at TPUSA's University of Minnesota event

A video shows a huge crowd erupting in cheers to honor Charlie Kirk at a Turning Point USA’s University of Minnesota event featuring Michael Knowles. Hundreds of people can be heard chanting “Charlie! Charlie!” at the event. MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 22: Attendees hold up posters of Charlie Kirk during the "American Comeback Tour" event at Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus on September 22, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

On Monday, September 22, over 2,000 people gathered at the University of Minnesota’s Northrop Auditorium for the ‘The American Comeback Tour’ – a college event originally hosted by Kirk. Knowles, a conservative commentator and author, took the state to honor the slain Turning Point USA founder, and take questions. The event is described by organizers as a “high energy evening featuring candid conversations about conservative values,” according to MPR News.

‘He wanted to be remembered for his faith’

Remembering Kirk, Knowles said at the event, “Charlie accomplished more in his 31 years than most people could accomplish in many lifetimes,” said Knowles. “His most public accomplishments were political. His most important were religious. He wanted to be remembered for his faith."

Knowles also answered audience’s questions on women’s suffrage, cancel culture, media bias and more.

Keane Pfeifer of St. Paul, a high school senior who took classes at the U, said that he had heard of Kirk in the lead-up to the 2024 election. He said he appreciated the fact that Kirk was willing to converse with liberals, adding, “I also just agree with him on most of his points.”

“Charlie was an inspiration for me to speak out and be confident in what I believe in. He started Turning Point USA when he was 18 years old,” Pfeifer said. “It has shown that youth can make a difference … if we come together and work together.”

Tyler Robinson is accused of fatally shooting Kirk, 31, on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.