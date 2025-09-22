Michael Knowles reveals special tribute planned for Charlie Kirk during Minnesota tour stop

Michael Knowles is set to pay tribute to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk with a poignant gesture during the next stop of his American Comeback Tour on Monday in Minnesota. Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10. Michael Knowles will pay tribute to Charlie Kirk, who was tragically killed, with an empty chair that will symbolize Kirk's absence.(@michaeljknowles/X)

Knowles, who is continuing the tour in Kirk's absence, told Fox & Friends that an empty chair will be placed on stage in Kirk's honor during the event at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, as reported by The New York Post.

Knowles gives update on rest of the tour

Knowles told Fox & Friends, “I will appear tonight. There will be an empty chair on stage. I will give a tribute to Charlie and then we will open up the floor to an open conversation." He added that Kirk's “enemies will not have stopped that.”

He said that the events will be organised like before, with people who disagree “cut to the front of the line and we will continue to have a healthy debate,” as reported by The New York Post.

The conservative commentator and author shared that the 31-year-old's friends have decided to continue the tour and finish the remaining stops of the tour as planned. Knowles said, “I’ll be doing it with a lot of Charlie’s friends.”

He added that Kirk's “enemies” thought that the assassination would “not only silence him, but in fact silence his whole movement.” However, he assured that it is not the case, adding, “In fact, they will not even silence his speaking tour.”

Kirk was shot during a stop of the tour in Utah. He was struck in the neck and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect arrested in connection with the assassination was identified as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old local from Utah. Kirk's memorial service took place on Sunday, September 21. Notable speakers at the service included Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and more.