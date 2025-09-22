Did Adam Sandler call out Jimmy Kimmel over his controversial Charlie Kirk remarks? Truth behind viral claim

An Adam Sandler fan page on Facebook sparked controversy after claiming that the actor publicly blasted Jimmy Kimmel for comments he made about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death. ABC pulled Kimmel's talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! following his remarks. However, questions swirl around about the authenticity of the social media post and Sandler's comments. A Facebook fan page falsely claimed that Adam Sandler criticized Jimmy Kimmel for comments on Charlie Kirk's death. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)(AFP)

Did Adam Sandler slam Jimmy Kimmel over Kirk remarks?

Following Kimmel's controversial remarks and his show being pulled off the air, several Hollywood actors criticised ABC and Nexstar Media Group. However, according to the Facebook post, Sandler was allegedly not on the talk show host's team.

According to Prime Timer, in a recent post on September 20, the fan page Melodic Comedy alleged that the Happy Gilmore actor defended Kirk as he said that the 31-year-old is not a disposable “punchline”. However, the post was accompanied by a supposed photo of the actor speaking on a podium. The picture appeared to be made with the help of AI, as Sandler could be seen with two thumbs in the picture.

Another post from September 19 by the fan page claimed that the actor called Kimmel's remarks a “disgusting lack of humanity” and “the lowest form of entertainment.”

Moreover, the actor reportedly criticised Kimmel in several posts on social media and interviews. He allegedly wrote online, “When a person dies, that pain is real. It's not material for a late-night punchline. This is a matter of humanity.” He also reportedly called out Kimmel for “crossing a line no comedian should ever cross.”

Following the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! many actors condemned Trump and MAGA supporters for interfering with free speech as they deemed fit. Sandler allegedly made a statement over this concern and said, “Free speech is not a licence to say anything, no matter how harmful it may be. There's a difference between comedy and cruelty.” He purportedly added, “We will not be silent.”

However, PrimeTimer confirmed that none of these claims is true. Sandler has not condemned Kimmel for his remarks over Kirk's death, nor did he post anything on social media related to the matter. There are no reports to support these claims.