Trump and Musk's conversation at Charlie Kirk's memorial service decoded by lip reader, 'Let’s try and...'

A lip reader has revealed what Donald Trump and Elon Musk said to each other at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service months after their public fallout. Trump was seen shaking hands with Musk and talking to him as they sat in a stadium in Glendale, Arizona. US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk shake hands during the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

Lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Mail Online that Trump simply said “how are you doing” as he turned away from Dana White to greet the Tesla boss. Musk seemed to shrug as Trump said he was aware that he wanted to talk.

“Let’s try and work out how to get back on track,” Trump reportedly added.

Musk nodded in response as Trump shook his hand and seemingly said, “I’ve missed you.”

Musk then nodded again, and then stood up from his seat and walked away.

Both Musk and the White House shared photos of Trump and Musk’s reunion, captioning it, “For Charlie.”

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s feud

Musk broke with Trump after their disagreement over he White House’s flagship tax and spending bill, which Musk called “utterly insane and destructive.” The feud largely played out on social media, and even saw Musk claim that Trump is named in the Epstein files. Musk later even announced that he was launching his own “America First” party, but not much seems to have materialized so far.

Amid the feud, Trump even hinted at terminating Musk’s government contracts. “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” the US President wrote on Truth Social in June.

At the time, Musk agreed that Trump should be impeached. Musk shared an X post saying Trump should be impeached and JD Vance is the one who should replace him, and captioned it, “Yes”.