Elon Musk's father accused of sexual abuse against five children, here's what Errol Musk said

Errol Musk, the 79-year-old father of billionaire Elon Musk, has been charged with sexually assaulting five of his children and stepchildren since 1993, The NY Times reported . Errol Musk, father of Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk(REUTERS)

The outlet further said that these charges may be the reason why SpaceX CEO Elon hardly speaks about his father. Family members reportedly have reached out to Elon for assistance, and he has occasionally “taken action to intercede.”

Errol Musk reacts to Times report

Meanwhile, Errol dismissed the Times' report as “false” and “nonsense,” calling them out of hand. In an attempt to obtain money from Elon Musk, he said, family members were fabricating the claims and "putting the children up to say false things."

Errol, who has been married to three women, is father to at least nine children and stepchildren. Citing emails, and family member interviews and personal letters, Times mentioned that he “maintains a powerful grip over much of the family.”

Errol allegedly said that that he was aware of only one abuse complaint, but provided justifications for the circumstances surrounding two others, as per the report. He went on to say that he and his son Elon "are very close" and that they get along well.

Times asked Elon and his personal attorney for comment, but they apparently didn't reply.

When Elon called his father ‘terrible human being’

It's unclear if Elon ever saw the five-page letter that a relative allegedly wrote him in 2010 requesting that he step in and address the charges.

It purported said, “We really need your advice, help and guidance in these matters because we daily see these children suffer.

Elon, on the other hand, has been detached from his father for a long time and has called him a "terrible human being" in the past.

Regarding his father, Elon stated in a 2017 Rolling Stone interview: "You have no idea how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done."

“He was such a terrible human being. You have no idea. My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil,” he added.

In a 2023 biography, the tech boss also mentioned that he doesn't talk to his father.