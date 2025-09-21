Metaview co-founder offers quick hiring for H-1B Visa holders, dubs Trump's bombshell $100K fee move ‘rounding error’

The co-founder and chief technology officer of a San Francisco-based firm used the Trump administration's decision to increase the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 for new applicants as a hiring opportunity. In a LinkedIn post, Metaview CTO Shahriar Tajbakhsh advertised a list of available positions for H-1B candidates at his company.

The post comes at a time when tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon have issued an advisory to call back their employees amidst the widespread panic and turmoil caused by the US government's decision to raise the H-1B visa fee to $100,000, leaving many Indian techies and others unsure of what to do next.

A look at Metaview CTO post

In addition to extending an invitation to H-1B holders to apply, the Metaview CTO has promised to take action on each application within just 24 hours.

“If you're on an H-1B visa and your company doesn't value you enough to pay the $100k, check out to see if any of our roles might be a fit,” he said.

Tajbakhsh pointed out that several foreign firms have been attempting to get H-1B holders to relocate, but he described those attempts as “a bit desperate.”

“Instead, come work with the Metaview, right here in San Francisco, where $100k is a rounding error compared to the value each member of our team creates,” he added.

Additionally, he said that his staff is prepared to "move fast" and would respond to each application with a yes-or-no decision within 24 hours of initial contact. He, however, mentioned that interviews should take four to five hours of the candidate's time.

Netizens react to Metaview CTO post

The post has causing a stir in Silicon Valley, sparking a broader discussion about how US businesses appreciate talented foreign workers.

“Nothing beats in-person culture at a fast-growing startup like Metaview, and SF is the beating heart of AI. $100k is a few days of H100 use, definitely a rounding error,” one person commented.

“Gangster post 👏 Also RIP your recruiters' inboxes 🫡,” another quipped.

“This will make for a great screenshot during salary negotiations.... 🤣,” a third user reacted.

While the fourth user said, “Metaview ahead of the game again,” one more commented, “I have a great respect for you man.”