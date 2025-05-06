Trump vs Harvard: University funding blocked until it meets US government's demands

The US education department on Monday announced that Harvard University will not receive any new federal grants until it complies with a set of demands from President Donald Trump's administration. Signage for the division of continuing education at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Bloomberg)

In a letter to the university’s president, the department outlined the decision, marking a sharp escalation in the administration’s ongoing clash with the Ivy League institution.

The government had earlier frozen USD 2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard, and Trump is also seeking to revoke the university’s tax-exempt status.

In a press call, an Education Department official said that Harvard will not receive any new federal grants until it “demonstrates responsible management of the university” and meets federal requirements across several areas.

This applies specifically to federal research grants, not the federal financial aid that students receive for tuition and fees.

Speaking anonymously, news agency the Associated Press reported that the official previewed the decision in a call with reporters.

The official accused Harvard of “serious failures,” saying that the university has allowed “antisemitism and racial discrimination to perpetuate,” abandoned “rigorous academic standards,” and failed to allow a “range of views” on its campus.

What are Trump's demands for Harvard to get new grants?

To qualify for new grants, Harvard would need to engage in negotiations with the federal government and demonstrate that it has met the administration's demands, the official added.

The Trump administration has called on Harvard to implement wide-ranging changes, including adjustments to its leadership and admissions policies, as well as an audit of its faculty and student body to ensure a diversity of viewpoints on campus.

These demands are part of a broader campaign aimed at several prominent universities. The administration has already withheld funds from institutions like Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Cornell University, pushing them to align with Trump’s agenda.

The White House cites the need to address campus antisemitism, particularly in the wake of pro-Palestinian protests last year, as well as concerns about transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. Increasingly, the administration's criticism of Harvard has focused on its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, alongside growing concerns from conservatives about freedom of speech and thought on campus.

In a letter to Harvard's president on Monday, Education Secretary Linda McMahon accused the university of enrolling foreign students who displayed contempt for the US.

“Harvard University has made a mockery of this country’s higher education system,” McMahon wrote.

Harvard’s president has previously stated that he will not yield to the government’s demands. Last month, the university filed a lawsuit to challenge the government’s freeze on funding.

With Associated Press inputs