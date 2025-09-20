From Microsoft to JP Morgan; Top tech firms issue urgent advisories for H-1B employees after Trump’s visa fee hike

After Trump changed the H-1B visa rule and announced a dramatic surge in the annual visa fee to USD 100,000, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and JP Morgan issued an urgent warning to employees urging them to stay in the United States and avoid foreign travel. The top tech firm also asked the workers who are not in the nation to return to the country before the September 21 deadline. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

All about the new changes in H1-B rule

The increased cost largely applies to potential or traveling H-1B workers outside the US. Beginning September 21, H-1B employees will be refused access to the US unless their employers pay a USD 100,000 fee.

The requirement and entrance limitation are applicable to all H-1B workers entering the United States after 12:01 am EDT on September 21, including those with pending petitions, new visa applications, and H-1B petitions that are yet to be filed.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will give preference to higher-paid H-1B applicants, and the Department of Labor (DOL) has been directed to increase prevailing pay levels alongside the fee.

National-interest exemptions for people, businesses, or sectors are also permitted under the proclamation. However, clarification on the precise requirements is still forthcoming.

Tech firms advisory to H1-B workers

Microsoft: In an internal communication, Microsoft requested that staff members return to the United States prior to the due date of September 21. According to Reuters, it also requested that the workers stay in the US for the foreseeable future.

In addition, the IT giant stated that it “strongly recommends” that holders of H-1B and H-4 visas return to the US before the deadline.

Microsoft has advised its current staff to stay in the US in order to “avoid being denied reentry.” Even though Trump's signed decree makes no mention of H-4 dependents, the employer requested them to remain in the United States. It also recommended them to return to the US prior to the deadline of September 21.

The corporation acknowledges that “there isn't much time to make sudden travel arrangements” and is apparently installing tracking for workers outside of the US.

Amazon: Amazon has advised its workers on H-1B and H-4 visas to get back to the US prior to the H-1B visa fee deadline.

Jeff Bezos' firm has also requested that workers on H-1B visas remain in the United States for the time being, as per Reuters.

Meta: Meta has asked its workers, especially those on H-1B and H-4 visas, to remain in the US for a minimum of two weeks until “practical applications” are comprehended.

All staff who are currently abroad have been told to return within 24 hours.

JP Morgan: In an email to staff members, JP Morgan ordered that they return to the US by 12:01 AM ET on September 21. Additionally, it had asked that all holders of H-1B visas stay in the US and refrain from traveling abroad until further notice.