San Francisco employers hire etiquette coaches to teach Gen Z hygiene and email sign-offs

Employers in San Francisco are growing increasingly frustrated with their Gen Z workforce, claiming the young generation in the office treats the workplace like an extension of their bedroom, demands promotions within months, shows up in skimpy outfits, and even ghosts their managers. As complaints pile up, many employers are now turning to etiquette coaches to help these young professionals learn how to navigate traditional workplace norms, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard. Gen X and millennial managers are reportedly struggling to understand the values and expectations of Gen Z employees.(Representational)

The generational divide has never been sharper. Gen X and millennial managers are reportedly struggling to understand the values and expectations of Gen Z employees. A 2024 Intelligent.com survey of 1,000 employers revealed that over 12.5% of Gen Z candidates had even brought a parent to their job interview.

Gen Z gets etiquette classes

Now that return-to-office mandates are in full effect, the friction has escalated. After years of remote school and work, Gen Zers are being pushed into physical office spaces for the first time,and employers say many are unprepared.

In response, Bay Area companies are hiring workplace etiquette experts. Demand has surged over 50% in the last two months, says Rosalinda Randall, a civility and etiquette coach whose clients include Stanford Research Park and major tech firms. Companies are paying up to $2,500 ( ₹2.1 lakh) for 90-minute workshops that tackle everything from how to clean up after yourself in a break room to personal hygiene and dress codes.

Some companies are developing internal "playbooks" for new employees, spelling out everything from appropriate email sign-offs to how to behave in meetings. Others are offering in-house training on emotional intelligence, communication, and Slack etiquette. Even local universities have stepped in, hosting “etiquette dinners” to help students prepare for the professional world.

Gen Z workers, however, say the problem runs both ways. Many feel that their managers lack healthy boundaries and expect round-the-clock availability. “No cap. My manager Slacks me at 10 PM,” said Kevin, a 23-year-old engineer in SoMa. “That’s not OK.” Another quipped online, “Still waiting for that work-life balance they promised us.”