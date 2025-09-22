Elon Musk’s ‘pyramid hand symbol’ at Charlie Kirk memorial sets internet abuzz

Elon Musk made a surprise appearance at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday. The Tesla billionaire flew to Arizona to attend the memorial for the Turning Point USA co-founder who was shot and killed in public on September 10. Musk sat briefly next to US President Donald Trump – making it the first time since May that the two were photographed together. However, it was the positioning of his hands that raised eyebrows and set off conspiracy theories. President Donald Trump, left, and Elon Musk talk during a memorial for Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)

The triangle of power

Musk, seated next to Trump, joined his hands together to form a quadrangle. Innocuous as the gesture may seem, it was one that has set the internet abuzz with conspiracy theories – with some calling it the Illuminati sign and others claiming it is a secret symbol for power.

The hand gesture has been described variously as the raised steeple gesture, the pyramid hand symbol, an ancient Indian mudra, the triangle of power, the Merkel diamond and more. The last name – the Merkel diamond – is derived from the hand gesture popularised by former German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel and Musk have both been known for joining their hands together to form what The Guardian once described as “the most recognisable hand gestures in the world”.

Elon Musk’s secret hand sign?

Musk again making this symbol at Charlie Kirk’s memorial set off a storm of conspiracy theories.

“Why do they flash this hand sign every single time?” asked one X user.

Several others noted how Donald Trump also made the ‘symbol’.

“Well it's not hidden anymore. It's on display. All the time. Someone should ask them what it's about. Especially Trump,” a user said.

“It's a Mudra that helps you with mental clarity and focus,” a person replied.

“It’s a power stance,” said one X user. “It’s a cult,” another theorised.

“Lot of weird hand signals going on at the Charlie Kirk memorial. When Elon Musk met Donald Trump ,they were sitting next to each other and both did a pyramid hand symbol at same time and Erika did a devil horn hand sign standing next to Trump at podium. Maybe she was overwhelmed?” said X user Will Roberts.