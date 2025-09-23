Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns but won’t air in several cities: See full list

ABC announced the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday following a brief suspension that stirred controversy. Last Wednesday, the show was taken off the air after comments made by the host regarding the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk were deemed inappropriate by the FCC and prompted pressure from stations nationwide. Jimmy Kimmel Live! will resume on Tuesday following a suspension. Sinclair affiliates will not air the show, choosing to broadcast news instead. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

In a statement on Monday, Disney said, “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” as reported by Men's Journal.

It further stated, "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

Sinclair preempts Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Disney reportedly faced a loss of more than $3 billion after following the show suspension as his loyal followers called for a boycott of the company's streaming services, theme parks, cruise lines, and more, as reported by Men's Journal.

While ABC agreed with Jimmy Kimmel to mark the return of his show on Tuesday, some stations refused to change their stance on the matter. Sinclair, which owns over 20 ABC affiliates across the country, announced that it will not air Kimmel's show on its stations.

The company said, "Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.”

List of areas where Jimmy Kimmel's show will not return

Sinclair, a major broadcast company, owns 294 television stations across 89 markets throughout the US. The following is the list of affected stations that will not air Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, as reported by Men's Journal.

Abilene-Sweetwater, Texas

Amarillo, Texas

Birmingham, Alabama

Champaign – Springfield – Decatur, Illinois

Charleston – Huntington, West Virginia

Charleston, South Carolina

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Columbus, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio

Eureka, California

Florence – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Greensboro – High Point – Winston Salem, North Carolina

Greenville – Spartanburg, South Carolina / Asheville, North Carolina / Anderson, South Carolina

Greenville-N.Bern-Washngton, North Carolina

Lincoln – Hastings – Kearney, Nebraska

Little Rock – Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Macon, Georgia

Mobile, Alabama / Pensacola, Florida

Ottumwa, Iowa / Kirksville, Missouri

Portland, Oregon

Quincy, Illinois / Hannibal, Missouri / Keokuk, Iowa

Roanoke – Lynchburg, Virgina

Rochester, New York

San Angelo, Texas

Seattle – Tacoma, Washington

St. Louis, Missouri

Traverse City – Cadillac, Michigan

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Washington, DC