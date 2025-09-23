Charlie Kirk spokesman responds to backlash over fireworks at memorial service, ‘We do not grieve the way…’

Charlie Kirk spokesman Andrew Kolvet has spoken out after many slammed the organizers of the Turning Point USA founder’s memorial service for displaying fireworks. Kolvet, who served as executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, took to X to address the criticism. President Donald Trump walks on stage to speak at a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

Sparklers were seen on the stage as speakers walked up to pay tribute to Kirk. One user shared photos of the sparklers on stage, writing, “Why in God's name are there sparklers on stage at a funeral?” Another user wrote, sharing a photo of the stage being lit up by sparklers as Erika Kirk stood, “Why are there fireworks at the "memorial service" for Charlie Kirk? This is a WWE script…”

Andrew Kolvet responds

Kolvet shared one of the posts questioning the fireworks, writing, “Because our staff loves the effect. They see it as one of our event signatures. And most importantly, Charlie loved it. We do not grieve the way the world grieves. We refuse to let the evil that killed Charlie rob us of our joy in remembering his incredible life and legacy.”

Netizens weighed in on the situation in the comment section, with one of them saying, “Jesus’s first miracle revealed to the world was at a party. No doubt, when Charlie was welcomed into heaven, Jesus welcomed him with sparklers, standing at the right hand of God.” “I watched the entire memorial. It was flawless in every respect and absolutely stunning, including the fireworks, from cover to cover. It brought energy and hope and revival and, while sad at times and to think about what it was for, it was also electric and full of positivity and love and joy as we all make our way forward. Absolutely incredible and I’m sure Charlie was beaming. Well done. Exceptionally done,” another wrote. One user said, “It warmed my heart to see Charlie's memorial start with of one of the largest religious services ever broadcast, seeing the lion lay down with the lamb, and rejoicing and celebrating Charlie Kirk's amazing life. Epic.”

“Charlie and Erika were being honored. They were being celebrated. People criticizing this aren’t serious people,” one user wrote, while another said, “Charlie is in heaven. We mourn our loss, but we celebrate who he was and what he has attained - eternal life!” One wrote, “I loved the fireworks!! I loved that this was a celebration rather than just a somber memorial. There were even a few laughs which was needed for such a heavy event. TPUSA did an outstanding job honoring the legacy of Charlie Kirk!”