Were Charlie Kirk's parents at the funeral in Arizona? Here's what we know

Charlie Kirk's memorial event at State Farm in Arizona on Sunday saw an array of high-profile guests in attendance. From Donald Trump to JD Vance to Tucker Carlson - many big names of US politics graced the occasion. But what was notable was the absence of Kirk's family members. US President Donald Trump speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium.(Getty Images via AFP)

Organized by Turning Point USA, the group Charlie Kirk founded, the event was the organization's first since Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, was announced as the new CEO. While many big names spoke at the event, no other member of Kirk's family, other than Erika Kirk, spoke appeared.

In fact, Charlie Kirk had kept his parents away from public life for most of his life. While the publicly available information reveals that Kirk's father is Robert W Kirk and his mother is Kathryn Kirk, and they came from Chicago, Illinois, little is known about them beyond that.

Thus, not only did Charlie Kirk's parents speak at the memorial, but they were also most likely not present in the audience. Sunday's event was all about the conservative movement celebrating Kirk's life.

Charlie Kirk's Daughter Leaves a Sweet Message For her Father

Despite the notable absence of family members at Charlie Kirk's memorial, snippets from Kirk's family life featured time to time in between the speeches delivered in his memory. One such message was Charlie and Erika Kirk's daughter singing 'Jesus Loves Me' as a tribute to her late father.

Much like his parents, Charlie Kirk kept his children away from public life. The names of their son and daughter are not known, and they have consciously blurred all their images posted on social media to keep them away from public eye.