Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Charlie Kirk's comment on autism surfaces after Trump's big reveal: ‘Don’t think of it as…'

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 05:29 am IST

President Donald Trump, when speaking at Charlie Kirk's funeral service, stated that his administration would be making an announcement on autism on Monday.  

Charlie Kirk's words on autism have surfaced after President Donald Trump stated at that his administration would be making an announcement about it on Monday. Trump was speaking at Kirk's funeral service in Arizona, on September 21, when he made his remarks.

FILE PHOTO: Turning Point USA founder and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was interacting with a student when he made these remarks. (REUTERS)
The president said that he believed his administration had the answer to the problem, and an announcement would be forthcoming. Notably, Trump's Health Secretary pick – Robert F Kennedy Jr had earlier said he would have a solution by September, and has previously pushed debunked theories linking autism to vaccines.

Washington Post reported that Trump officials seek to link Tylenol to autism.

Amid this, Kirk's earlier statements on autism have been doing the rounds on social media. The Turning Point USA founder was interacting with a student who shared he was autistic.

What Charlie Kirk said on autism

The student said they were not ‘clinically diagnosed’ but were autistic. To this, Kirk replied that he ‘loved’ the student's attitude to how he was dealing with the situation.

“You should be applauded for that,” Kirk had said. He then continued, “Do not allow a diagnosis to become a label. Don't look at what they call autism to be only a negative, it can also be a superpower.”

Kirk also spoke about 'high functioning' autistic people and noted there were such people at Turning Point USA, calling them some of the 'most successful' and 'best team members'.

According to Cleveland Clinic, autism is defined as “a difference in how your child’s brain works that causes them to socialize and behave in unique ways”.

Kirk was shot and killed when attending an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, and one Tyler Robinson has been arrested in the matter. The 22-year-old Utah native is being charged with murder, and could face the death penalty, though Kirk's wife Erika, today, said she ‘forgave’ him. The funeral service for Kirk, which witnessed a massive turnout, also had high-ranking Trump administration officials in attendance, including President Trump himself and Vice President JD Vance, among others.

