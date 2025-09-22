Erika Kirk gives three-word message for Tyler Robinson at husband Charlie's funeral service

Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, had a message for his suspected shooter Tyler Robinson. She was speaking at Kirk's funeral service at the State Farm Stadium, Glendale, on September 21, when she addressed his alleged killer. Erika Kirk wipes tears as she speaks at a memorial for her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk.(AP)

"I forgive him", Erika said. “On the cross our savior said, ‘Father forgive them for they not know what they do’,” Erika also said. She said that it is what Charlie would do too.

“The answer to hate is not hate,” Erika declared, saying that the Gospel taught people to ‘love’ one's enemies, and those who ‘persecute us’. She went on to say the world needs Turning Point USA, because there is a need to turn young people towards truth and beauty, and away from sin.

She shared with those present how in the days since Charlie's assassination, she'd found comfort in God's words, and also recounted moments from their married life, to set an example of what men should aspire to.

Tyler Robinson update

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, has been arrested in relation to Kirk's shooting. He's being charged with murder.

Since then, a lot of information about Robinson has emerged. It was reported that Robinson played Furry Shades of Gay, a game which described itself as being about ‘love, queer relationships, hot gay sex and slapstick humor’ on Steam in 2020.

Apart from the aggravated murder charge, Tyler Robinson was charged with felony discharge of a gun causing injury, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. He faces 25 years to life in prison for these charges if he avoids the death penalty.

Ahead of Kirk's funeral service, FBI director Kash Patel shared in an X post that the agency was focused on following up on all avenues related to the case. These include some theories like a possible accomplice, hand gestures seen behind Charlie Kirk at the time of the shooting, and a plane which supposedly went off the radar.