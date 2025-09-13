Was Tyler Robinson a Groyper? Charlie Kirk shooting suspect being linked to alt-right movement

Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested on Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. The Utah native emerged as a suspect after the Turning Point USA founder's killing at the Utah Valley University event. Tyler Robinson has been arrested in the Charlie Kirk shooting case.(X/@Mollyploofkins, X/@Artemisfornow)

Robinson had become more political in recent years, family members and he had recently allegedly criticized Kirk in a conversation. Robinson, who was arrested for aggravated murder and other charges, has no criminal history, as per state records Reuters accessed.

However, internet buzz online is claiming that Robinson is a Groyper. To be sure, these claims are from unverified social media accounts and there is no official statement from authorities about Robinson's political leanings or his motives.

What is a Groyper?

Before getting into why Robinson is being called a Groyper online, here's what the term denotes. A Groyper is a member of a group of alt-right, white nationalist and Christian nationalist activists, who are led by Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes.

The group derives its name from a cartoon amphibian, which is a variant of the internet meme – Pepe the Frog. Groypers were part of the Jan 6 Capitol Hill attack and the protests leading up to it.

Why Robinson is being linked to Groypers

The buzz about Robinson being a Groyper springs from a photograph of his, where the suspect is seen in a black Adidas tracksuit, crouching. Several handles on X have juxtaposed this image next to one of Pepe the Frog in the Adidas tracksuit, and called Robinson a Groyper.

Grok has explained the link between the two as follows: The "black Adidas hoodie crouching meme" refers to variants of Pepe the Frog (often called "Groyper" in some online communities) depicted squatting in a black Adidas tracksuit, sometimes with a cigarette or beer, embodying a "Slav squat" or "Gopnik" stereotype from Eastern European youth culture. It originated on sites like 4chan and is used in alt-right or ironic memes. The photo in the thread echoes this pose.

Another X user shared that the photo, and added "Tyler Robinson was probably a fan of Nick Fuentes and a member of the so-called "Groyper Army", which had been waging the "Groyper Wars" against mainstream Republicans, including specifically Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA."

Yet another claimed on X “Tyler Robinson dressed up as a slavic groyper meme for Halloween, this is conclusive enough proof for me that he was a rightwing 4chan incel.”

Despite the online chatter, there is no conclusive proof of Robinson's link to the alt-right group. Authorities have said Robinson had engraved what appeared to be anti-fascist messages on bullet casings they found with the suspected murder weapon. As per voter records, Robinson was a registered voter, but not affiliated to any political party, and was listed as an ‘inactive’ voter – meaning he didn't cast a ballot in last year's presidential election when Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris.

(With Reuters inputs)