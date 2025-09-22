Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Trump and Elon Musk reunite at Charlie Kirk's funeral amid H-1B chaos, seen chatting

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 02:52 am IST

Once close allies turned rivals, Trump and Musk were seen sitting together and talking at Charlie Kirk’s funeral, hinting at eased tensions.

Since their very public fallout, Elon Musk and Donald Trump have not been seen together in public. From being Trump's "First Buddy" to falling out with Trump administration officials over certain views- Musk and Trump have come a long way with each other.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium.(AFP)

Despite their fallout, a moment at Charlie Kirk's funeral in Arizona suggested that all might not be sour between Musk and Trump. The official broadcast of the event Trump and Elon Musk sitting side-by-side with Musk and discussing things at

Charlie Kirk's funeral in Glendale, Arizona.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
