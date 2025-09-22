Trump bizarrely diverts to 'autism' at Charlie Kirk's funeral service; big announcement tomorrow

President Donald Trump confirmed at Charlie Kirk's funeral event that the administration would tomorrow make an ‘announcement’ on autism. Trump was speaking at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, on September 21, when he shared the news with those present. U.S. President Donald Trump spoke during a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.(REUTERS)

“We think we found an answer to Autism…This will be one of the most important new conferences I’ll ever have,” Trump said, adding that Charlie was ‘deeply’ involved in it. As per Trump, had Charlie Kirk been alive, he'd have been ‘front and center’ tomorrow.

When speaking about it at Kirk's funeral service, Trump recalled how the Turning Point USA founder had been responsible for uniting him and Robert F Kennedy Jr – now the Health Secretary – in Arizona, when Trump was on his presidential campaign.

The meeting of the two – characterized by fireworks on stage – was set up by Kirk himself, Kennedy Jr had fondly recalled at the prayer vigil held for the slain conservative activist at Kennedy Center. Notably, Robert F Kennedy Jr had initially planned to contest the presidency, but it was Kirk who urged him to join forces with Trump.

Trump had earlier stated that an announcement on autism was coming on Monday. “We’re going to have an announcement on autism on Monday. It’s got to be Monday. Because what’s happened with autism. If you go back 15 years, maybe a little bit longer, it was one in 10,000 children who had autism? Now it's 1 in 12 boys.,” the President said.

As per Cleveland Clinic, autism is defined as “a difference in how your child’s brain works that causes them to socialize and behave in unique ways”.

They list some of the early signs being limited eye contact, body language, and repetitive motions of speech. Behavioral therapies and other support can help autistic children and adults manage challenges, Cleveland Clinic further noted.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Jr had said he would determine what caused autism by September. “By September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic and we'll be able to eliminate those exposures,” he had said. The US Health Secretary has previously promoted debunked theories which linked autism to vaccines.