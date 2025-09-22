RFK Jr's voice ‘getting worse’; Charlie Kirk funeral service raises concerns - What's wrong with his throat?

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr was among the many top figures within the Donald Trump government to speak at Charlie Kirk's funeral service on September 21. However, his strained voice raised concerns. Robert F. Kennedy Jr has a rare neurological condition known as spasmodic dysphonia.(Reuters)

Kirk's service took place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University, on September 10.

“He thought that conversation was the only way to heal our country... so he always gave the biggest microphone to the people who were most passionately aligned against him,” RFK Jr said.

While the Health Secretary's message for Kirk was moving, his strained voice sparked concern. One X user even put it down to him getting ‘overcome with emotion’.

Why RFK Jr's voice was strained

RFK's strained voice is the result of a rare neurological condition known as spasmodic dysphonia.

"I have a tremble in my voice … particularly when I first start talking," Kennedy said in an interview on The Diane Rehm Show in 2004.

Spasmodic dysphonia is a rare speech disorder where it becomes hard for one to use their voice, as per Cleveland Clinic. This condition occurs when vocal chords go into uncontrollable spasms. This condition can make ones voice sound strained, breathy almost as though one has lost their voice.

Cleveland Clinic further noted that there is no cure for the condition, but there are treatments, which include medication and voice therapy, that can help with the situation.

Kirk's memorial saw several of his friends remember his work and contributions.

Speakers highlighted Kirk’s profound faith and his strong belief that young conservatives need to get married, build families and pass on their values to keep building their movement. They also repeatedly told conservative activists, sometimes in confrontational tones, that the best way to honor Kirk was doubling down on his mission to move American politics further to the right.

Kirk’s assassination has become a singular moment for the modern-day conservative movement.

(With AP inputs)