Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Charlie Kirk's daughter pays sweet tribute to TPUSA founder; Erika adds emotional note

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 02:03 am IST

A video of Charlie Kirk’s daughter singing “Jesus Loves Me” played at his Arizona funeral; he leaves behind wife Erika and their two private children.

A video of Charlie Kirk's daughter singing "Jesus Loves Me" was played at Kirk's funeral in Arizona on Sunday. Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Kirk, and their two children, whom they have kept away from the public eye.

Charlie Kirk's wife Erika recently shared video of him telling their daughter how they met ((mrserikakirk/Instagram, charliekirk1776/Instagram))

The tribute, which was followed by a message from Erika Kirk, sparked a host of reactions on social media. The sweetness as well as the tragic nature of the tribute left a lot of people moved.

“Hearing Charlie Kirk’s little girl sing, Jesus loves me, broke my soul,” one user said.

"Good God, hearing audio of Charlie's small daughter sing "Yes Jesus loves me" followed by him saying "I love you honey. I'll see you in the morning." is heart wrenching. Best moment of this whole thing so far," said another.

"Hearing Charlie's little girl singing "Jesus Loves Me" has me 😭 again... 💔," wrote another.

“I’m crying so hard right now. His daughter singing Jesus loves me broke me,” said one.

“Charlie's daughter singing 'Jesus loves me' at the beginning of that segment got me man,” wrote another.

This story is being updated.

