RFK Jr.'s ban Fluoride stance personal? Dentists weigh in on his ‘diseased gums’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., while campaigning to eliminate fluoride from America’s drinking water, is facing questions about his own dental health. Kennedy's anti-fluoride campaign has raised questions about his own dental health, with experts noting potential gum issues.(Reuters)

Kennedy repeatedly called fluoride “an unnecessary chemical intervention” despite decades of research showing that fluoride helps prevent cavities. Earlier this year, both Utah and Florida voted to ban the additive, and other states are now weighing similar measures.

While sitting for a recent Fox News interview, Kennedy admitted that without fluoride, “you're going to see probably slightly more cavities”. But he defended his position, saying the rise in tooth decay was worth the trade-off if it meant eliminating chemicals from water supplies.

ALSO READ| Robert F. Kennedy Jr calls WHO 'moribund', urges others to quit

RFK Jr.'s anti-fluoride stance will harm low-income Americans

However, Barry Taylor, executive director of the Oregon Dental Association, told Radar Online, “Dental decay is a disease. Essentially, he's saying there will be more disease.”

The American Dental Association echoed those concerns, warning that ending fluoridation “will disproportionately harm low-income families,” pointing out that untreated dental issues already cost millions of work and school hours every year.

Interestingly, amid this, recent close-up photos of Kennedy’s teeth have sparked speculation about his own oral health. Dentists who reviewed the images noted possible staining and gum recession.

“RFK Jr.'s gums look diseased, and some people think it's driving him round the bend. He can afford treatment, but the irony is he is making policy decisions that will hurt families who can't,” one insider told Radar Online.

“It's become a fixation for him. He talks about dental health constantly – yet his campaign against fluoride ignores the most vulnerable,” another added.

ALSO READ| Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says antidepressants are harder to quit than heroin – is he right?

Some dental specialists, who have not treated Kennedy, observed that while his gums do not appear swollen, there is evidence of recession, which often occurs with aging. Others speculated that a visible white strip on his gumline could be a nicotine pouch or even medical tape from a procedure.

However, a source close to Kennedy noted, “Robert insists he's healthy, but there's no doubt his obsession with gums and fluoride is personal. People around him worry that his discomfort is warping his decisions and personality.”