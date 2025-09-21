Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: Trump to deliver address as thousands gather in Glendale

Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: Chairs left outside the venue by people who were waiting to attend a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, outside State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Tens of thousands are expected to attend, including high-profile political figures such as President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and others, who are scheduled to speak and pay tribute to Kirk’s legacy....Read More

The event is expected to be one of the largest conservative gatherings in recent years, drawing significant national and international attention.

Charlie Kirk memorial: Trump to address gathering

US President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks and will posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow and the new CEO of Turning Point USA, is also slated to speak. Other confirmed speakers include Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and more. Music performances by Christian artists are planned, echoing Kirk’s faith-driven activism.

The Secret Service has designated the funeral a SEAR Level 1 event, placing it on par with events like the Super Bowl. Officials say preparations have been compressed into a single week, compared to the two years normally allowed for such large-scale security planning.

Charlie Kirk Funeral FAQs:



The funeral will take place on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Doors open at 8 a.m., and the service begins at 11 a.m. local time.