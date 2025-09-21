Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: Trump to deliver address as thousands gather in Glendale
The event is expected to be one of the largest conservative gatherings in recent years, drawing significant national and international attention.
Charlie Kirk memorial: Trump to address gathering
US President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks and will posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow and the new CEO of Turning Point USA, is also slated to speak. Other confirmed speakers include Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and more. Music performances by Christian artists are planned, echoing Kirk’s faith-driven activism.
The Secret Service has designated the funeral a SEAR Level 1 event, placing it on par with events like the Super Bowl. Officials say preparations have been compressed into a single week, compared to the two years normally allowed for such large-scale security planning.
Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: What Donald Trump said before leaving for Glendale
US President Donald Trump said far-right activist Charlie Kirk's funeral would be to “celebrate the life of a great man”, as he left from Maryland for the memorial service venue in Arizona.
Remembering Kirk as a “great man”, he further told reporters in a brief interaction: “We want to look at it as a time of healing, a time of whatever, that something like this could've happened — not even believable.”
Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: 200,000 people have registered for the event, local police say
A Glendale Police Department spokesperson said that more than 200,000 may attend today’s memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which would be double the previous estimate of 100,000.
Jose Santiago told CNN that over 200,000 people have registered for the event on Turning Point USA’s website.
Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: Worship music playing in the stadium
Christian musicians are on stage playing worship music as the crowd continues to arrive. Many in the crowd are standing and raising their hands to the music.
Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: How will attendees be accommodated beyond stadium capacity?
Organisers, according to Reuters, expect the State Farm stadium, which has a capacity of more than 73,000, to fill and have arranged for an overflow space at a nearby arena.
Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: Glendale gridlocked, attendees getting parking miles away
CNN reported that the streets of Glendale are gridlocked for miles. Streams of attendees — many wearing apparel with Charlie Kirk’s likeness — are parking miles away and walking to the stadium. As a long procession of motorcycles donning American flags wove through the congestion, many motorists stepped out of their vehicles and applauded, with some yelling, “God bless America!”
Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: Prosecutors to demand death penalty for Tyler Robinson
Ahead of Charlie Kirk's funeral, prosecutors have charged the accused shooter, Tyler Robinson, with aggravated murder and announced they would seek the death penalty.
The charging document for the 22-year-old suspect outlines evidence collected by investigators, including DNA on the suspected murder weapon and a texted confession.
Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: Hillary Clinton slams Donald Trump
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton slammed Republicans, including President Donald Trump, who have vowed to go after Democrats and liberal organisations in the wake of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s assassination, describing their actions as retribution.
“I think this is right out of the authoritarian playbook. They’re taking a terrible crime, this awful murder of this young man, and they are trying to use it, along with others of their rationales, to go after their political opponents,” Clinton told CNN in her first televised interview since the 2024 election.
Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: Thousands in Glendale as cars lined up for blocks
A large line of cars was outside the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday morning ahead of Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.
According to CNN, the cars lined up as early as 4.20 a.m. MT (local time) and stretched for blocks.
Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: No personal tributes allowed
A Fox News report said that flowers and personal tributes have been prohibited inside the venue. Attendees can send memorial items to Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix. The organisation is instead encouraging that donations should be made.
Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: What are the security protocols?
Prior to the funeral’s start, Turning Point USA issued clear guidelines for those attending. Guests were asked to dress in ‘Sunday best’ attire in red, white, or blue. Organisers also said free parking will be available but only in limited numbers, and had urged attendees to carpool instead.
There is a strict no-bag policy in place. Even the clear bags, which are normally permitted in the stadiums, are not allowed. They said anyone who brought a bag will be turned away and required to rejoin the line after returning it to their vehicle.
Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: Who are attending?
Apart from Donald Trump, US Vice President JD Vance, and several cabinet members, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, will be at the event.
Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, is also expected to speak at the funeral. Moreover, Christian artists like Chris Tomlin and Brandon Lake will be putting up musical performances.
Charlie Kirk's memorial will also be streamed live through the activist’s Rumble account as well as Turning Point USA’s platforms, and will be carried by major networks, including Fox and CBS.