Erika Kirk reveals ‘little secret’ she kept from Charlie Kirk all his life: ‘Sorry baby…’

Erika Kirk addressed thousands during Charlie Kirk's funeral service on Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The 36-year-old, sobbing through her speech, revealed that he kept a ‘little secret’ from the Turning Point USA founder, further recalling the last time she saw him in the hospital. Erika Kirk wipes tears from her eyes before speaking at a memorial for her late husband conservative activist Charlie Kirk(AP)

After Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University, his widow, made her first public remarks, saying the work he started won't stop.“The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done,” she said at the time. “They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God’s merciful love.”

Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates

On Sunday, with a faint smile, Erika revealed that she never told Charlie Kirk about a tiny strand of gray hair he had for a long time. “I am sorry, baby,” she said, looking towards the sky.

“I saw the one single gray hair I didn’t want to tell him about. Now he knows. Sorry, baby," she said.

Only earlier in the day, The New York Times published its interview with Erika. She told the publication that Kirk ‘had this knowing’ at the time of his death. His face had a ‘Mona Lisa-like half-smile. Like he’d died happy. Like Jesus rescued him’.

The Turning Point USA founder was assassinated earlier this month. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, is facing aggravated murder charges.

"His eyes were semi-open," Erika told NYT, recalling the moment she saw Charlie Kirk. She said she kissed him goodbye, having not been able to do so when he left their home that morning.

Charlie Kirk funeral service: List of speakers

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow

President Donald Trump

Vice President JD Vance

Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff

Marco Rubio, secretary of state

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of health and human services

Pete Hegseth, secretary of war

Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence

Donald Trump Jr., son of President Trump

Tucker Carlson, former talk show commentator on Fox News

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff

Sergio Gor, U.S. ambassador to India nominee