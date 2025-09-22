Where did Erika Kirk go to college? Know her education background

Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, remembered her husband and spoke about finding comfort in God when addressing those present for his funeral service. Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and the new CEO of Turning Point USA.(REUTERS)

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. His funeral service was on September 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Here's what to know about Erika Kirk's education background.

Erika Kirk education

Erika, 36, studied at the Notre Dame Preparatory High School, a private Catholic high school in Scottsdale. She graduated in 2007.

After that, she joined Regis University in Denver. Following her sophomore year, Erika returned to the Phoenix area, completing her undergraduate studies at Arizona State University. She got her degrees in political science and international relations there.

Erika also went on to get a a degree in American legal studies from Liberty University. As per her site, she's currently pursuing a doctorate in Biblical studies.

In 2012, Erika was crowned Miss Arizona for that year. She married Charlie Kirk in 2021, and the two have two children together. Their son is one year old, and their daughter turned three in August.

With Kirk's assassination, Erika is now the CEO of Turning Point USA. Prior to heading the non-profit, Erika had several charitable ventures of her own.

At 19, she launched Everyday Heroes Like You with her mother. This nonprofit focused on providing children in hospitals with toys, books, and games, as per local media reports. Then, in 2017, she started the AZ Foothills Charitable Foundation, along with Michael Dee, publisher and CEO of local magazine – AZ Foothills.

However, this foundation has reportedly gone inactive.

Then, she turned her focus to Proclaim Ventures LLC, which became her clothing and lifestyle brand Proclaim365. This supports Biblein365, the ministry arm of Proclaim, the website notes. Proclaim365, out of New York, sold baby blankets, bags, tee-shirts, and household items with the company's branding, along with scripture verses.