What is the Mauser 98? All about rifle linked to Charlie Kirk’s assassination

The memorial service for conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead on September 10 in Utah, is scheduled for Sunday morning at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. According to NBC News, the investigators discovered a gun within hours after Kirk’s assassination in a wooded area near the crime scene in northern Utah. However, they faced a major challenge while trying to trace the weapon. Charlie Kirk was shot dead on September 10 in Utah.(AP)

Decoding the bolt-action rifle allegedly used in Charlie Kirk's assassination

The German-made rifle was decades old and was made to be used by the military in both World Wars, law enforcement sources told NBC News. It is believed to be quite old and might have arrived in the US way before the concerning laws were enacted in the 1960s. Under these laws, guns need to be affixed with either serial numbers or other marks to allow officials to trace them. Millions of such weapons are said to be present in houses across the United States.

Fortunately, the investigators were not required to put in much effort as Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, was identified by the authorities via other means. The vintage weapon's use has raised grave concerns among former federal agents. “Short of the security afforded to the president, there’s no way to defend against the threat posed by this,” Scott Sweetow, a retired official with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, said.

The vintage gun recovered has been identified by the prosecutors as a Mauser Model 98. It is a .30-06 caliber rifle and can fire cartridges less than 8 millimeters. In reality, the rifle belonged to the suspect's grandfather. But authorities have not shared how Robinson's grandfather got it, as reported by NBC News.

Also Read: Charlie Kirk had a secret meeting with controversial figure days before shooting; details out

The bolt-action rifle requires its users to reload between shots on a manual basis. At first, you are required to pull the bolt to the rear and then shift it forward to get the new round into place and fire.

American GIs came back with multiple German-made Mausers after the wars in Europe came to an end. Over the next few years, these Mauser rifles and other similar versions remained available for purchase via different means, including through the mail. But such weapons are extremely rare for use in crimes. “A bolt-action rifle? You don’t see those guns used in violent crimes,” Tim Sloan, a former ATF agent, told NBC News. In the US, much of the gun violence is through pistols and semiautomatic AR-15-style rifles.

Also Read: Charlie Kirk funeral: Armed man detained at memorial service venue in Arizona

FAQs

What are the charges against Tyler Robinson?

The 22-year-old has been charged with aggravated murder and six other counts.

What happened to Charlie Kirk?

Kirk was shot dead while speaking at an event on a college campus in Utah on September 10.

Who all are in Charlie Kirk's family?

The Turning Point USA founder is survived by his wife and two children.