Erika Kirk and Donald Trump's past links: Did TPUSA CEO work for POTUS' beauty pageant?

Following the iconic hug between Donald Trump and Erika Kirk at the end of Charlie Kirk's funeral on Sunday, Trump's relationship with the new TPUSA CEO is being scrutinized. Internet sleuths allege that Erika Kirk worked for Trump's beauty pageants before she met her husband, Charlie Kirk. US President Donald Trump embraces Erika Kirk, during a memorial service for her husband, slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.(REUTERS)

The links between Trump and Erika Kirk and Trump started after Erika represented Arizona in the Miss USA beauty pageant, which was owned by Trump, as per the allegations. Trump co-owned the Miss Universe Organization (which includes Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA pageants) from 1996 to 2015.

Internet sleuths say that Erika Kirk worked for Trump's beauty pageants thereafter as a casting director. Though it coincides with the mention on her website that she worked as a model and casting director in New York after her Miss Arizona win, it does not specifically mention any of Trump's organizations.

Here's one such viral video:

How much of it is truth? What we know

Official records state that Erika Kirk only competed in the 2012 Miss USA competition, which was owned by Trump. Despite mentions that she worked as a casting director, model and actress before she met Charlie, records do not state the names of the organizations she was associated with.

She founded Everyday Heroes Like You, a nonprofit supporting under-recognized charities at the age of 17. Later, she launched the BIBLEin365 ministry and a faith-based clothing line called Proclaim.

She studied at Arizona State University (political science and international relations) and later earned a Juris Master's degree from Liberty University.

Erika met Charlie Kirk in August 2018 during a job interview and they began dating in 2019. Charlie proposed in December 2020, and they married on May 8, 2021, in Scottsdale, Arizona.